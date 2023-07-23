Your Money with Carlson Financial
NAWIC camp breaks stereotypes and builds confidence in young girls

By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction held a camp in Regency to teach girls new skills and give them confidence in themselves.

“Watching them come out of their shells, get excited, make new friends, just that transformation from Monday to Friday is so rewarding, it’s unbelievable to watch,” said Alison Mullins, with the NAWIC Richmond chapter.

For the first time in the Richmond area - 7th, 8th, and 9th grade girls got to participate in a camp that teaches them construction skills that are stereotypically done by men. For 5 days, 14 girls got to learn how to create tiles, do electrician work, and even drive a bulldozer!

“The girls could virtually go in and wire up a construction zone.”

Alison Mullins, with the Richmond chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction, says virtual reality is starting to play a larger role at the camp.

It’s very game like and we’re finding that in this generation of learning, the more we can make something fun and energetic and where they feel like they’re accomplishing the game and winning the game, that seems to be the favorite among the girls.”

She says the girls’ favorite activity of the week

“Definitely the mosaic tile, doing the mortar and learning about grout and creating their own mosaic piece that came up a lot”

Mullins tells me this camp wouldn’t be possible without a collaborative effort. She says they learned a lot this year - and are ready to make next year’s camp - bigger and better.

