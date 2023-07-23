Four people injured after Amtrak train hits car in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Four people were hurt following an incident where an Amtrak train hit a car sitting on the tracks.

Police say the incident happened on Friday around 10:30 p.m. on Staples Mill Road near the Amtrak station.

They say the car was occupied when it was struck by the train leaving all four adults injured as a result of the crash.

Three were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and there is no word on the condition of the fourth adult involved.

As a result of the incident, the train was delayed for nearly four hours.

This story is developing and will be updated.

