First Alert: Hottest week of the summer so far likely this week in central Virginia

Temperatures likely reach the mid-90s for consecutive days Wednesday through Saturday
Hottest week of the summer so far likely this coming week
By Nick Russo
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mother nature is going to turn the heat up in a big way across central Virginia this coming week for the last full week of July.

The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted most of the United States in above average temperatures for the next 6-10 days, including Virginia.

This coming week will likely be the hottest of the summer so far across much of the U.S.
Average highs at Richmond International in mid-July are near 90 degrees, so an above average forecast puts RVA squarely in the mid-90s. That’s exactly what NBC12 predicts for several days starting Wednesday and lasting through at least Saturday.

High temperatures are expected to hover in the mid-90s with lows in the mid-70s Wednesday...
Humidity is not expected to be too excessive late in the week, but it will be humid enough to push our heat index or “feels like temperatures” close to or above 100 degrees.

The accumulation of heat over the course of several days could stress vulnerable populations including the elderly. Later this week will be a good time to check on your neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Humidity will not be too excessive by July standards this coming week, but it will be humid...
