Chesterfield police investigating multiple weekend stabbings

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after multiple people were injured in two stabbings over the weekend.

The latest stabbing occurred at Mi Patria Restaurant on Belmont Road. Police responded to the area just before 2 a.m. Sunday, July 23, to find a man who had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for two suspects that may have left the area in either a white sedan or a black pickup truck.

In addition to that victim, two more people are recovering at the hospital after a stabbing just before 8 p.m. Saturday. Police say the incident happened right off route one near Harrowgate Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from stab wounds. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the two men knew each other, and they are not looking for any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about these two incidents is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.

