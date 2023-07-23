Chesterfield County Airport hosting school supply drive

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the summer ends, the time to buy school supplies has arrived, and Chesterfield County is pitching in to help students prepare.

Starting now through Friday, August 11, the Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport is hosting a community school supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Suggested donations include composition books, pens, pencils, markers, folders, glue, crayons, scissors and index cards.

Donations will be accepted at multiple drop-off locations throughout Chesterfield, including:

Chesterfield County Airport Terminal – 7511 Airfield Drive

County Administration Building – 9901 Lori Road

Community Development Building – 9800 Government Center Parkway

Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center – 6610 Public Safety Way

Social Services – Smith Wagner Building – 9501 Lucy Corr Blvd

Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd

Community Services Building - 2730 Hicks Road, Richmond

All Chesterfield County Public Library locations

Uptown Alley - 6101 Brad McNeer Pkwy, Midlothian

Midlothian Book Exchange - 13198 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

Gold’s Gym Westchester Commons - 345 Schofield Dr, Midlothian

Coal Mine Coffee & Sweets - 13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

Richmond Comix, Inc. - 14255 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

Import Autohaus - 13941 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

For more information about this event, call Chesterfield County Airport at 804-768-7720.

