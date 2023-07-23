Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Chesterfield County Airport hosting school supply drive

The Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport will be collecting school supply donations...
The Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport will be collecting school supply donations at multiple locations throughout Chesterfield.(Armando Gomez)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the summer ends, the time to buy school supplies has arrived, and Chesterfield County is pitching in to help students prepare.

Starting now through Friday, August 11, the Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport is hosting a community school supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public Schools.

Suggested donations include composition books, pens, pencils, markers, folders, glue, crayons, scissors and index cards.

Donations will be accepted at multiple drop-off locations throughout Chesterfield, including:

  • Chesterfield County Airport Terminal – 7511 Airfield Drive
  • County Administration Building – 9901 Lori Road
  • Community Development Building – 9800 Government Center Parkway
  • Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center – 6610 Public Safety Way
  • Social Services – Smith Wagner Building – 9501 Lucy Corr Blvd
  • Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd
  • Community Services Building - 2730 Hicks Road, Richmond
  • All Chesterfield County Public Library locations
  • Uptown Alley - 6101 Brad McNeer Pkwy, Midlothian
  • Midlothian Book Exchange - 13198 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
  • Gold’s Gym Westchester Commons - 345 Schofield Dr, Midlothian
  • Coal Mine Coffee & Sweets - 13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
  • Richmond Comix, Inc. - 14255 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
  • Import Autohaus - 13941 Hull Street Road, Midlothian

For more information about this event, call Chesterfield County Airport at  804-768-7720.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Police told NBC 12 that they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. for a water rescue.
16-year-old drowns in Falling Creek in Chesterfield County
This coming week will likely be the hottest of the summer so far across much of the U.S.
First Alert: Hottest week of the summer so far likely this week in central Virginia
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each

Latest News

Watermelon bowls at the Carytown Watermelon festival.
Carytown Watermelon Festival is back, Sunday, August 13
NAWIC camp breaks stereotypes and builds confidence in young girls
NAWIC camp breaks stereotypes and builds confidence in young girls
4 people hurt after train collides with car in Henrico
Four people injured after Amtrak train hits car in Henrico
Chesterfield Police are investigating multiple weekend stabbings
Chesterfield police investigating multiple weekend stabbings