Chesterfield County Airport hosting school supply drive
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - As the summer ends, the time to buy school supplies has arrived, and Chesterfield County is pitching in to help students prepare.
Starting now through Friday, August 11, the Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport is hosting a community school supplies drive for Chesterfield County Public Schools.
Suggested donations include composition books, pens, pencils, markers, folders, glue, crayons, scissors and index cards.
Donations will be accepted at multiple drop-off locations throughout Chesterfield, including:
- Chesterfield County Airport Terminal – 7511 Airfield Drive
- County Administration Building – 9901 Lori Road
- Community Development Building – 9800 Government Center Parkway
- Eanes-Pittman Public Safety Training Center – 6610 Public Safety Way
- Social Services – Smith Wagner Building – 9501 Lucy Corr Blvd
- Mental Health Support Services – Rogers Building – 6801 Lucy Corr Blvd
- Community Services Building - 2730 Hicks Road, Richmond
- All Chesterfield County Public Library locations
- Uptown Alley - 6101 Brad McNeer Pkwy, Midlothian
- Midlothian Book Exchange - 13198 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
- Gold’s Gym Westchester Commons - 345 Schofield Dr, Midlothian
- Coal Mine Coffee & Sweets - 13208 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
- Richmond Comix, Inc. - 14255 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
- Import Autohaus - 13941 Hull Street Road, Midlothian
For more information about this event, call Chesterfield County Airport at 804-768-7720.
