Carytown Watermelon Festival is back, Sunday, August 13

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of Richmond’s most popular festivals is returning to Carytown.

Celebrating 41 years, the Carytown watermelon festival kicks off on Sunday, August 13, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Over the years, the Cary Town watermelon festival has become the largest one-day festival in Virginia.

This year, festival-goers can expect live music on multiple stages, delicious food from local vendors, shopping, and tons of watermelon.

The free event will feature 80 musicians, more than 100 exhibitors and one of the east coast’s largest kids’ areas of any festival.

Click here to learn more about the festival, become a volunteer or vendor.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.