Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Woman injured in south Richmond shooting

One woman was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Walmsley Blvd. and Belmont Rd.
One woman was injured after a shooting at the intersection of Walmsley Blvd. and Belmont Rd.(WLBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a woman is shot early Saturday morning in south Richmond.

Police were called to a residence at approximately 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the incident happened at the intersection between Walmsley Blvd. and Belmont Road.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Richmond Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on Broad Rock Boulevard near Walmsley...
Richmond police searching for driver after deadly crash
Police told NBC 12 that they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. for a water rescue.
16-year-old drowns in Falling Creek in Chesterfield County
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Antoine Morse’s family is going through some of the toughest days of their life as they feel...
Family wants answers after they say loved one overdosed at Riverside Regional Jail

Latest News

16-year-old drowns in Falling Creek in Chesterfield County
The vet and owner of Patterson Vet Hospital has donated anesthesia machines and other medical...
Richmond vet donates medical supplies to Metro Richmond Zoo
“Streetz Smartz Over Safety” organizer brought together teenagers and VCU’s finest to improve...
Bridging the gap between teens and police
Police told NBC 12 that they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. for a water rescue.
16-year-old drowns in Falling Creek in Chesterfield County