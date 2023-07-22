Woman injured in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating after a woman is shot early Saturday morning in south Richmond.

Police were called to a residence at approximately 2:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police believe the incident happened at the intersection between Walmsley Blvd. and Belmont Road.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. Both Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

