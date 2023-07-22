Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Low humidity makes it the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week

Rain chances climbing for Monday
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A low humidity (for July) day make for a comfortable Saturday. Rain chances climb late Sunday and Monday.

Saturday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly sunny and less humid! Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Clouds increase in the afternoon. A spotty evening shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday and Friday could have afternoon heat indices around 105°

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

