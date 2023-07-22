Saturday Forecast: Low humidity makes it the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A low humidity (for July) day make for a comfortable Saturday. Rain chances climb late Sunday and Monday.

Saturday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly sunny and less humid! Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Clouds increase in the afternoon. A spotty evening shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and storms likely. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 70°, highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT: Thursday and Friday could have afternoon heat indices around 105°

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

