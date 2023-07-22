Marijuana grow competition aims to end stigma, unite community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Calling all marijuana enthusiasts! An event Saturday brought the best growers on the east coast to the River City. It’s called the East Coast Connoisseur Cup.

This event is more than who can grow the best cannabis – it’s about breaking the stigma and uniting the community while supporting local vendors.

“Growers when they come here, they have the opportunity to share knowledge, learn a thing or two,” said Andrew Houghton, a competitor and owner of Dogwood Canna.

Saturday afternoon, people of all ages stopped by HomeGrown VA to check out this first-time event.

One of the owners of HomeGrown VA was more than happy to host this event.

“We just want to destigmatize cannabis {butted} this is just another plant,” said Peter Hilleary, the owner of HomeGrown VA.

There were local vendors selling clothes, weed infused food and more.

The East Coast Connoisseur Cup has about 77 competitors entering to win the best marijuana plant.

“It’s like any other hobby, people just want the chance to talk about it,” said Houghton

the competition really kicks off in a VIP location, butt the daytime is open to the public. The creator of the event explains why this important to have in Richmond.

“We need safe access basically is what it comes down to, people need to be more educated about things,” said James Hastings, the founder of the East Coast Connoisseur Cup.

He says there are different benefits from each strain.

“Some might relax you, some might speed you up like caffeine almost, some might relieve anxiety and depression and stuff,” said Hastings.

