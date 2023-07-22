Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

85-year-old man dies after getting trapped underneath rolling car, police say

An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.
An 85-year-old man has died after getting trapped under a rolling car in Atlanta.(simpson33 via Canva | File image)
By Miles Montgomery and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Police in Georgia say a man has died after he tried to stop a rolling car.

According to Atlanta police, an 85-year-old man died on Wednesday after trying to stop his vehicle that was rolling backward.

Atlanta News First reports the man was killed in a neighborhood about 15 minutes from downtown.

Authorities said the man had parked his vehicle and noticed it began to roll backward. He attempted to get back into the car but fell and was run over.

The 85-year-old was found not breathing at the scene and pronounced deceased.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Richmond Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on Broad Rock Boulevard near Walmsley...
Richmond police searching for driver after deadly crash
Police told NBC 12 that they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. for a water rescue.
16-year-old drowns in Falling Creek in Chesterfield County
The company disabled access to the site in the commonwealth in response to a new law going into...
Ahead of new age verification law, Pornhub blocks access in Virginia
Antoine Morse’s family is going through some of the toughest days of their life as they feel...
Family wants answers after they say loved one overdosed at Riverside Regional Jail

Latest News

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Spotify is planning to raise the price of its premium...
Report: Spotify to raise price of premium plan
A K-9 named Maya died about a month after the police department celebrated her retirement.
Former police K-9 dies suddenly just a month after retiring
FILE - Jamie Foxx smiles during an NBA basketball game between the Washington Wizards and...
Jamie Foxx tells fans in an Instagram message that he is recovering from an illness
He was only out for 30 minutes when he decided to head inside and noticed his shoes were a...
School librarian says his shoes melted while helping kids cross the street