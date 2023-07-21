Watch Live: 12News Today
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Richmond Police say Operation Safe Summer leads to more than 100 arrests and 71 guns seized.
- During a mid-year crime update, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards says violent crime is down in the city, but overall crime is up.
- NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders on Thursday from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson for a record $6.05 billion
- A jury found a Dinwiddie man guilty of his teenage cousin’s 2018 murder on Thursday. Anton Coleman went before a jury on July 20 for a second-degree murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Dinwiddie High School cheerleader Ke’Asia Adkins.
- Today’s weather is hot, with isolated showers and storms. Full forecast >
