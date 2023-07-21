VCU men’s basketball announces upcoming non-conference opponents

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU Rams men’s basketball team has announced their non-conference schedule for the 2023-2024 season, the first under new head coach Ryan Odom.

The Rams will begin their season with four consecutive home games at the Siegel Center beginning on Nov. 6, when they will face off against McNeese State.

The 13-game schedule includes a trip down to ESPN’s Wide World of Sports in late November for the ESPN Events Invitational, where they will play three games against NCAA tournament teams like Penn State, Texas A&M and FAU, as well as Virginia Tech. Matchups for those three games will be released at a later date.

When the team returns to Richmond, they will close out the non-conference schedule with six games at the Siegel Center, including a matchup against Norfolk State on Dec. 6. The Spartans have appeared in the NCAA Tournament in two of the last three years.

After a Dec. 10 matchup against Alcorn State, the Rams will also host 2022-2023 Top-25 ranked Memphis on Dec. 6, the former A-10 rival Temple Owls on Dec. 16, Maryland-Eastern Shore on Dec. 22 and Gardner-Webb on Dec. 30.

VCU is the defending A-10 conference regular season and tournament champion. The Rams lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

For information on season tickets or to see the current schedule, visit the VCU Athletics website. Additional game times will be announced as the season approaches.

