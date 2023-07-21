RPD and local car dealers working to prevent car thefts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s latest crime report shows nearly half of all cars stolen in the city are Kias or Hyundais.

Now, Richmond Police Department, Carfax and the automakers are all working to help owners better secure their vehicles.

Richmond Police and Kia and Hyundai dealers are all offering free steering-wheel locks. Owners may also qualify for software upgrades that could help deter thieves.

Thieves have already stolen nearly 640 cars this year, which is a 42% increase from this time last year. Around 300 of the thefts are Hyundais or Kias.

“You can break the steering column, use a USB cord and use it almost as a key and start the car up and drive off and steal,” Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said. “And as bad as the property crime aspect of that is, we know that stolen cars are used in other crimes, and oftentimes violent crimes.”

Edwards says Richmond is not alone in this trend, it’s also a problem statewide and nationally. Carfax, a company that tracks vehicle history, has been following the thefts too.

“This whole trend started about a year ago when a series of viral online videos took place,” Carfax editor-in-chief Patrick Olsen said “And unfortunately, we have seen 1000s of thefts from coast to coast.”

Edwards calls this trend frustrating and odd because the people whose cars are stolen are not doing anything wrong. There has not been much they can do to prevent the theft until now. Steering wheel locks could be a solution moving forward. Carfax estimates there are 132,000 cars in Virginia that could benefit from a steering wheel lock.

“We are working with Hyundai and Kia to spread the word that there are fixes for these cars,” Olsen said. “So the cars are from the 2010 to the 2022 model year, and they lack what’s called an immobilizer. Contact your local dealership. It doesn’t need to be the dealership you bought the car at but just set up an appointment, it takes about an hour to upgrade the software or for cars that don’t have that software to get a free wheel steering wheel lock.”

Olsen says he even owns a Kia, and he got his car fixed to deter thieves. RPD now has the funding to supply steering wheel locks to residents, too. Edwards says you can call any Richmond police precinct to set up a time to get yours.

“What we’re trying to do with our deployment of the steering wheel locks are similar to what we did to have a part of that success with a catalytic converter that is to try to find a way to nudge those numbers and make it harder for thieves to steal those cars,” Edwards says.

Police are hoping this new initiative will be just as successful as the program they used last year to deter catalytic converter thieves.

Those thefts dropped 57% following a partnership with Midas, which paints catalytic converters for free, so it would be easier to recognize if one was stolen.

