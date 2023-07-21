Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Richmond vet donates medical supplies to Metro Richmond Zoo

An area vet hospital owner is lending a helping hand to the Metro Richmond Zoo as it recovers from a fire.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The vet and owner of Patterson Vet Hospital has donated anesthesia machines and other medical supplies to the Metro Richmond Zoo.

“I just really felt kind of, ya know, fond of this place and the animals here, and I just feel like they’ll get better care with this kind of equipment,” said Hannah Minch, the owner of Patterson Vet Hospital.

This comes about a month and a half after a fire destroyed parts of the zoo, including the animal hospital.

“We’re happy to use this equipment; it’s a big help because we lost a lot in the fire,” said Jim Andelin, the director of the Metro Richmond Zoo.

They are working on securing a trailer or sending animals to other vets if they don’t have the equipment, but this donation will help that.

A vet who has been at the Metro Richmond Zoo since 2003, Cheryl Antonucci, said the anesthesia machines donated are more updated than the ones they’ve been using.

”So when she donated some machines that did both, there’s two different types of gases you can use called sevoflurane, so I was pretty excited to get a bi machine that can do both,” Antonucci said.

Andelin is hopeful the rebuilding will be completed in about six more months.

“Now we’re in the rebuilding stages; of course, it’s going to take a little while,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
18-year-old found shot to death in Prince George
Richmond Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on Broad Rock Boulevard near Walmsley...
Richmond police searching for driver after deadly crash
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion

Latest News

“Streetz Smartz Over Safety” organizer brought together teenagers and VCU’s finest to improve...
Bridging the gap between teens and police
Ember Music Hall opens Friday night in Richmond.
Ember Music Hall opens Friday night in Richmond
Tiny Textures hosts Movies & Manis at Stonebridge Plaza
The annual event takes place on Aug. 5, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Open Door Baptist Church hosts Back to School Carnival