No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No serious injuries have been reported after a “minor crash” involving a small plane at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA) Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. An airport spokesperson says the incident is under investigation, and it’s not clear if it was a crash or a hard landing.

The incident happened shortly after 10 a.m. July 21, according to an airport spokesperson, with a single non-commercial plane. Two people were on board, a flight instructor and a student, according to Virginia State Police. ROA Public Safety and Operations teams, State Police, and City of Roanoke safety units responded.

Runway 6-24 remains closed until further notice, but the airport reports no substantial flight impacts.

