New Richmond signage advises against giving money to panhandlers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The City of Richmond wants drivers to stop giving money to panhandlers, as new signs have been put up advising against handing over cash.

City officials believe doing that can cause safety concerns for everyone involved.

If you drive near VCU, you’ll see signs that say, “Please don’t give money to persons in the median. Those who need assistance call 3-1-1.″

“There’s traffic concerns, there’s heat and environmental concerns that definitely makes our medians not the greatest place for folks to stand in,” said City Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch, who represents the 5th District in Richmond.

The city installed more than 20 of these signs, along with 20 distracted driving signs in high-traffic areas.

The goal is to keep people out of the intersections after some close calls with cars.

Many signs now have the word “don’t” taped off after some pushback from community members, but Lynch said people can make their own choices.

“I’ve always spoke out what’s considered anti-homeless infrastructure, and there’s a difference,” Lynch said. “There’s a fine balance between keeping folks safe and discouraging the type of behavior that we know may put some of these individuals into harm’s way.”

Lynch said another concern is the safety of individuals experiencing mental health difficulties and drivers who may encounter them, but even if it’s not spare change, there are still ways to give a helping hand to your neighbor.

“When you see folks in the median, whether they have signs, they are panhandling that sort of thing, what we give out both at our locations and when our outreach teams go out are bottles of water,” Daily Planet Health Services Director of Development Sarah Tunner said. “We give snack bags, shelf-stable, try to have some protein-related items in here. Those are things that anyone can keep in their car.”

Tunner said you could also give small fast food gift cards that could provide a meal to someone.

“Richmond is a community filled with so many different people, so many different voices, and we need to make sure we’re helping those neighbors,” Tunner said.

If you happen to see someone who is sleeping outside or just in need of some help, there are referral forms that you can fill out, and they will be sent to Daily Planet so they can help some of the folks out. To fill out the form, click here.

