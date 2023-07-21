NASCAR in Richmond kicks off with Track Laps for Charity event
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR will make a return to Richmond next weekend.
To kick things off, The Richmond Raceway will host “Track Laps for Charity” on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.
With a $20 donation, fans can take their car for a spin around the track.
Some of the proceeds for the event will go towards the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.