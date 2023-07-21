NASCAR in Richmond kicks off with Track Laps for Charity event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR will make a return to Richmond next weekend.

To kick things off, The Richmond Raceway will host “Track Laps for Charity” on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

With a $20 donation, fans can take their car for a spin around the track.

Some of the proceeds for the event will go towards the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.

