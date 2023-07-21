Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

NASCAR in Richmond kicks off with Track Laps for Charity event

The Richmond Raceway will host “Track Laps for Charity” on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:00-8:00...
The Richmond Raceway will host “Track Laps for Charity” on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.(Getty Images)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR will make a return to Richmond next weekend.

To kick things off, The Richmond Raceway will host “Track Laps for Charity” on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

With a $20 donation, fans can take their car for a spin around the track.

Some of the proceeds for the event will go towards the Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
18-year-old found shot to death in Prince George
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Antoine Morse’s family is going through some of the toughest days of their life as they feel...
Family wants answers after they say loved one overdosed at Riverside Regional Jail

Latest News

For the first time in more than a decade, the Richmond Kickers are launching a women’s team to...
Richmond Kickers announce the return of women’s team
This is the 14th anniversary of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.
Allen & Allen recognizes 2023 ‘Hometown Heroes’
Road to Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion 2023
RVA Antiques teams up with Northern Neck Sauce