Man charged with manslaughter in Robious Road crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury has indicted a Chesterfield County man on manslaughter and DUI manslaughter charges after a crash on Robious Road in April.

John M. Wilson, 56, was turning left from Robious Road onto Woodmont Drive when he was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling west on April 16.

Wilson died from his injuries two days later. The driver of the other vehicle - Robert T. Braithwaite - was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On July 17, a grand jury indicted Braithwaite on the two charges.

He was arrested on July 21 without incident and is being held at Chesterfield County jail.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.