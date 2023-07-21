Friday Forecast: Hot with isolated showers and storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Humidity starts to drop today, this weekend looks cooler, dry and even less humid.

Friday: An isolated pre-dawn shower possible. Partly sunny and hot. Slightly less humid. Breezy at times. Isolated showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening, especially east of I-95. An isolated strong storm with damaging winds and heavy rain possible at the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. Highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly sunny and less humid! Very small chance of a spotty shower. Lows in mid to upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower or storm possible. Lows near 70°, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 90s.

