Chester man killed in two-vehicle crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A 26-year-old man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Brunswick County early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash happened around 5:45 a.m. on Old Stage Road, south of Great Oak Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on Old Stage Road when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2016 Nissan Altima driving in the opposite direction.

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, Derrick Thomas Carlisle of Chester, Va., died at the scene.

The driver and only occupant of the Nissan was flown to Chippenham Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VSP says neither driver was wearing a seatbelt, and speed appears to be a contributing factor in this crash.

