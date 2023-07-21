Bridging the Gap Between Teens and Police

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Teens in Richmond are getting a better understanding as they continue to build teen and police relationships.

For some of these teens, the sound of gunfire has become normalized, even from a young age, which is prompting events like the one today.

“Streetz Smartz Over Safety” organizer brought together teenagers and VCU’s finest to improve relations while also talking about safety.

“They shoot a lot where I live... I used to be scared, but I’m not scared anymore because I got used to it”, said 13-year-old Sincere.

Sincere is just one of many teens who have been impacted by gun violence personally.

Richmond police say in the city, 15 teens were shot in the first six months of this year. Marquan Mitchell-Nash lost his life in March after police say he was shot by another teen with a stolen weapon.

It’s tragedies like these that motivate Street Smartz Over Safety founder and former Capitol Police officer to organize this event, not only to bridge the gap between teens and police but also to remind teens what they should and should not do if they see a gun in their neighborhood or school.

“We are trying to instill hope because some of them don’t see past this year or even next year,” said Dre’mon Miller.

He gave the teens three principles to stay safe. He told them if they see a gun, do not touch it, to avoid hurting themselves or someone else. He also told them to stay away from anyone playing with weapons, and finally, he asked them to make good decisions.

This is the first event put on by Street Smartz Over Safety when it comes to teen and police relations, but they plan to do another. If you are interested in their cause, you can head over to their Facebook page at “Street Smartz Over Safety” to connect.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.