Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

2 Henrico officers charged after allegedly engaging in sexual acts in Mathews County

Henrico Police confirm that the two have been with the department since 2013.
Henrico Police confirm that the two have been with the department since 2013.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Henrico Police officers are on administrative assignment after an incident in Mathews County in early July.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says Aubrey Hughes and Austin LaFollette went on a private beach on Gwynns Island. While on the beach, the two engaged in sexual acts in view of a person’s home.

Deputies also say the homeowner had visible no-trespassing signs in the area. The homeowner went to confront the two, and one of the men was fully exposed.

Both men were charged with trespassing. Court records say Hughes was also charged with indecent exposure.

Henrico Police confirm that the two have been with the department since 2013.

Both Hughes and LaFollette have been placed on paid administrative assignment while the investigation in Mathews County is ongoing.

Henrico Police will conduct a separate and independent investigation into the incident.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Cogbill Road
Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
18-year-old found shot to death in Prince George
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
The crash happened on Broad Rock Boulevard near Walmsley Boulevard.
1 dead in single-car crash in Richmond

Latest News

The driver and sole occupant of the Chevrolet, Derrick Thomas Carlisle of Chester, Va., died at...
Chester man killed in two-vehicle crash in Brunswick County
Some school divisions will have a staggered start to the school year.
2023 school start dates for Central Va.
Small plane goes down at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport... 7.21.23
No serious injuries reported as small plane goes down at Roanoke airport
The Richmond Raceway will host “Track Laps for Charity” on Wednesday, July 26, from 6:00-8:00...
NASCAR in Richmond kicks off with Track Laps for Charity event