2 Henrico officers charged after allegedly engaging in sexual acts in Mathews County

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Henrico Police officers are on administrative assignment after an incident in Mathews County in early July.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says Aubrey Hughes and Austin LaFollette went on a private beach on Gwynns Island. While on the beach, the two engaged in sexual acts in view of a person’s home.

Deputies also say the homeowner had visible no-trespassing signs in the area. The homeowner went to confront the two, and one of the men was fully exposed.

Both men were charged with trespassing. Court records say Hughes was also charged with indecent exposure.

Henrico Police confirm that the two have been with the department since 2013.

Both Hughes and LaFollette have been placed on paid administrative assignment while the investigation in Mathews County is ongoing.

Henrico Police will conduct a separate and independent investigation into the incident.

