RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A 16-year-old boy drowned in Falling Creek Friday night after going under the water while swimming in Falling Creek.

Police told NBC 12 that they were called to the scene just before 4 p.m. for a water rescue.

About an hour later, fire and rescue found the victim dead.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.