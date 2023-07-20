What led to Rick Edwards permanent hire as Richmond Police Chief?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s no secret that the Richmond Police Department has seen issues with morale and staffing over the last few years, with new leaders stepping in at different points.

Last July, RPD was in a tough spot after Former Chief Gerald Smith claimed his department thwarted a mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell on the Fourth of July.

This claim proved partly false, as reports showed no precise location, and Dogwood Dell was not the intended target.

Smith later apologized for creating confusion and anxiety surrounding the case. This ordeal exacerbated public distrust, coupled with heavy scrutiny among his officers.

In December 2021, the Richmond Coalition of Police asked Smith to resign after an anonymous survey showed many officers lost confidence in his ability to lead.

All of this ultimately led to Smith’s resignation in October 2022.

Now, many are optimistic Chief Rick Edwards, who has 24 years of experience with RPD, will build positive momentum for the city.

“He’s worked in the high-crime areas, and he knows the problems those folks are facing. I think the residents of Richmond, particularly in those communities that have really been hard hit by crime, know him and trust him,” Dana Schrad, Executive Director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police. “The officers trust him, and that’s really the number one thing that you need in policing, community relationships and trust.”

For the last nine months as Interim Chief, Edwards has emphasized improving morale and officer well-being, especially after the civil unrest in 2020.

“I think it was important for the officers to have, in leadership, folks who understood some of the challenges they were facing from recruitment and retention,” Richmond Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders said. “Rick has really been able to help highlight where the city can do a better job.”

Saunders says Chief Edwards’ extensive background played a significant role in his hiring for the permanent spot.

“He has served in patrol, he served as a detective, he served as a precinct captain, and he worked in command staff, developed key initiatives like the hotspot curves and summer safety initiatives,” Saunders said.

People inside RPD tell 12 On Your Side Edwards is well-liked within the department.

City leaders say they’re confident he will guide the city in a better direction.

“He’s really been able to be that excellent leader who also demands and expects excellence out of those that serve with him,” Saunders said.

Chief Edwards will be sworn in on Monday at 3 p.m.

In the meantime, Edwards is presenting the crime briefing Thursday at Police Headquarters.

