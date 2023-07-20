VCU, city to conduct active shooter training exercise

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University and the city of Richmond will conduct an active shooter training exercise on Aug. 2 at the university’s Monroe Park Campus.

The university is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other local, regional and state public safety agencies to practice a coordinated response to an emergency inside a VCU facility.

The training will consist of a simulated emergency in the University Student Commons building on Floyd Avenue. There will be a heavy presence of law enforcement, EMTs, firefighters and emergency vehicles in the area surrounding the building.

There will also be simulated gunfire and crowd panic sound inside the building, with volunteers role-playing as injured victims and witnesses both inside and outside the Student Commons.

The Student Commons and the Grace E. Harris Hall Auditorium will be closed to the public during the training, in addition to the walkway between the two buildings. The area will be clearly marked, and security officers will be present to direct pedestrian traffic.

Drivers that are commuting in the area on Aug. 2 should be aware of road closures from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., including:

North Linden Street between Park Avenue and Floyd Avenue

Floyd Avenue between North Harrison Street and North Cherry Street

North Cherry Street between Floyd Avenue and West Main Street

VCU will use multiple channels for communication leading up to the event, including mass emails and social media messages to community members, local neighborhoods and businesses in the area.

The university will also issue VCU Alert messages to announce the start and end of the exercise. Anyone can sign up for VCU’s Alert messages here.

