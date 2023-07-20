Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The sixth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive sponsored by CoStar Group returns Aug. 10 to a new location at Richmond Raceway.

The largest school supply drive in the state is hosted by the VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter.

The event helps provide backpacks with supplies for thousands of K-12 students in Central Virginia, Virginia Beach and children in need at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Needed school supplies:

Pencils

Pencil sharpeners

Erasers

Wide-ruled paper

Dry-erase boards with markers

Notebooks/composition books

Rulers measuring centimeters and inches

Pencil pouches

Large crayons

Colored pencils

Highlighter tape

Glue sticks

Scissors (non-pointing)

Index cards

Backpacks

Donations can be dropped off between 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Richmond Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Ave.

Monetary donations to support the drive can be made HERE.

