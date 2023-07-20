Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive returns Aug. 10

The annual event helps provide backpacks with supplies for thousands of K-12 students in...
The annual event helps provide backpacks with supplies for thousands of K-12 students in Central Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The sixth annual Ultimate Backpack Supply Drive sponsored by CoStar Group returns Aug. 10 to a new location at Richmond Raceway.

The largest school supply drive in the state is hosted by the VCU Alumni Richmond Chapter.

The event helps provide backpacks with supplies for thousands of K-12 students in Central Virginia, Virginia Beach and children in need at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

Needed school supplies:

  • Pencils
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Erasers
  • Wide-ruled paper
  • Dry-erase boards with markers
  • Notebooks/composition books
  • Rulers measuring centimeters and inches
  • Pencil pouches
  • Large crayons
  • Colored pencils
  • Highlighter tape
  • Glue sticks
  • Scissors (non-pointing)
  • Index cards
  • Backpacks

Donations can be dropped off between 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at Richmond Raceway, 600 E. Laburnum Ave.

Monetary donations to support the drive can be made HERE.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Barbiecore About Town with Johnathan Miller

Updated: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
Johnathan Miller gives tips on how you can incorporate Barbiecore into your life.

12 About Town

All proceeds from the game will benefit both athletic programs, with the winner taking the...

Virginia State, Norfolk State alumni to face off in baseball game fundraiser

Updated: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
|
By Oliver Sabo
The NSU Spartans and the VSU Trojans will go head to head in the inaugural "Battle For the Real Big State Charity Game" on Aug. 26.

Community

Piedmont Medical Reserve Corps Events - Details: VAMRC.ORG

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Piedmont Medical Reserve Corps Events - Details: VAMRC.ORG

Community

Roots natural kitchen is fast - casual dining serving natural foods

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Roots natural kitchen is fast - casual dining serving natural foods

Latest News

12 About Town

Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.

Richmond named best burger city in America

Updated: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT
|
By Oliver Sabo
Here are 12 places to get a burger in the 'Burger Capital of the America.'

12 About Town

The RVA Duck race returns to Brown's Island in August 2023.

RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island this summer

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Oliver Sabo
The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 5 and feature music, family activity zones, vendors and food.

Community

Check out the Makers Yard sale At the Cultural Arts Center July 22nd

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT
Check out the Makers Yard sale At the Cultural Arts Center July 22nd

12 About Town

Groundbreaking of Richmond High School For The Arts Saturday morning

City, RPS leaders break ground for Richmond High School For The Arts

Updated: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Blake
Groundbreaking celebration at George Wythe for new Richmond High School for the Arts

12 About Town

NAWIC camp shows trade skills to girls in hopes of getting them into the construction industry

NAWIC camp helps teen girls learn trade skills, encouraging future in construction industry

Updated: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT
|
By Jennifer Blake
NAWIC camp gives girls opportunity to learn trade skills & encourages them to consider the construction industry

Richmond

The Veil Brewing Co. is bringing some of the best beer in the world to RVA, all in the name of...

Forever Summer beer festival headed to Richmond

Updated: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Jessica Redwood
The Veil Brewing Co. presents Forever Summer Festival 2023