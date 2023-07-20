Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Seasonably Hot and Humid, only a few isolated storms

Humidity dips for the the weekend
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:04 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot and humid day with a few more showers and storms possible. Dry and less humid this weekend!

Thursday: Patchy AM fog possible. Partly sunny and humid with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90°. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly sunny and less humid! Lows in mid to upper 60s highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday Forecast: Humid with showers and thunderstorms
