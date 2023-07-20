Thursday Forecast: Seasonably Hot and Humid, only a few isolated storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another hot and humid day with a few more showers and storms possible. Dry and less humid this weekend!

Thursday: Patchy AM fog possible. Partly sunny and humid with a few showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs near 90°. (Afternoon Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Partly sunny. A few showers and storms possible in the afternoon. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Partly sunny and less humid! Lows in mid to upper 60s highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and less humid. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

