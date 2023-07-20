Richmond installs high water detection systems

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Department of Public Works and Public Utilities installed two High Water Detection Systems in parts of the city prone to flooding.

Two systems were installed, one at Magnolia Street between Rady Street and Magnolia Road and one at Bainbridge Street between 20th and 21st streets.

It uses a sensor to detect rising water and continuously monitors flooding conditions in the area. Once triggered, warning stations will activate flashing beacons, message signs and automatic road barrier gates. It will advise motorists of flooded roadways ahead and will encourage them to turn around and stay off the road.

The city says it takes only 18 inches of rushing water to carry away most vehicles, including pickup trucks and SUVs.

DPW says the high water detection systems keep drivers away from flooded areas and keeps first responders from needing to set up barricades and rescue people in inclement weather.

The total cost of the project was approximately $500,000.

