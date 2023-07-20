Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Richmond installs high water detection systems

Crews say at car is underwater in this picture at Magnolia and Rady streets in Richmond.
Crews say at car is underwater in this picture at Magnolia and Rady streets in Richmond.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Department of Public Works and Public Utilities installed two High Water Detection Systems in parts of the city prone to flooding.

Two systems were installed, one at Magnolia Street between Rady Street and Magnolia Road and one at Bainbridge Street between 20th and 21st streets.

It uses a sensor to detect rising water and continuously monitors flooding conditions in the area. Once triggered, warning stations will activate flashing beacons, message signs and automatic road barrier gates. It will advise motorists of flooded roadways ahead and will encourage them to turn around and stay off the road.

The city says it takes only 18 inches of rushing water to carry away most vehicles, including pickup trucks and SUVs.

DPW says the high water detection systems keep drivers away from flooded areas and keeps first responders from needing to set up barricades and rescue people in inclement weather.

The total cost of the project was approximately $500,000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards has been with Richmond Police for over 20 years.
RPD names Edwards as police chief
A banner is hung outside the Las Palmitas Mini Market where the winning Powerball lottery...
Tiny downtown LA store near Skid Row sells winning Powerball jackpot ticket worth over $1 billion
Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice

Latest News

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
Tax credits that could help you save on energy costs
The university is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and other...
VCU, city to conduct active shooter training exercise