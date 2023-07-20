New pickleball courts open in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - As pickleball popularity sweeps the nation, Prince George County is joining in on the fun.

Prince George’s Parks and Recreation Department welcomed four new pickleball courts and one tennis court to Temple Recreation Park on July 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Members of a local pickleball group were present at the ceremony to break in the new courts, and local players led demonstrations.

“I am very pleased with how this court renovation turned out, said Keith Rotzoll, Prince George County Parks and Recreation director. “We were able to convert three dilapidated tennis courts into a high-quality multi-sport facility. Pickleball and tennis are fun social sports that attract all ages and skill levels. The new courts will prove to be a well-used county amenity.”

The new courts, which are open from sunrise to sunset, now accompany indoor pickleball courts at the Central Wellness Center gym. Those indoor courts are open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The county says residents should look for new programs this fall.

The sport has seen rapid growth in Central Virginia recently. The pickleball facility “Bangers & Dinks” opened on July 1 in Chesterfield, and the largest pickleball venue in the state is set to open in December 2023 at Regency Square in Henrico.

Much of pickleball’s craze comes from the sport being easy to pick up, a fun way to exercise and a great social opportunity.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.