Man dies after shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s northside.

Just before 7:30 Thursday morning, officers were called to Newbourne Street near Fairfield Court for reports of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

