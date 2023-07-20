Man dies after shooting in Richmond’s northside
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s northside.
Just before 7:30 Thursday morning, officers were called to Newbourne Street near Fairfield Court for reports of a person shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
