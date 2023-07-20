Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Jury convicts Dinwiddie man for teenage cousin’s murder

Ke'Asia Andrea Adkins was last seen on June 25. (Source: Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)
Ke'Asia Andrea Adkins was last seen on June 25. (Source: Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A jury found a Dinwiddie man guilty of his teenage cousin’s 2018 murder on Thursday.

Anton Coleman went before a jury on July 20 for a second-degree murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Dinwiddie High School cheerleader Ke’Asia Adkins.

Colmen initially faced first-degree murder and abduction charges in Adkins’ death in January 2020, when it was amended to a second-degree murder charge. That case ended in a mistrial.

Adkins’ body was found in a wooded area after she disappeared from her home on June 25, 2018. The medical examiner ruled her death as a homicide. Her cause of death was asphyxia.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 each
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards has been with Richmond Police for over 20 years.
RPD names Edwards as police chief
Cogbill Road
Chesterfield Police: 2-year-old boy drowns in Chesterfield pond

Latest News

Members of a local pickleball group were present at the ceremony to break in the new courts,...
New pickleball courts open in Prince George County
For the first time in more than a decade, the Richmond Kickers are launching a women’s team to...
Richmond Kickers announce the return of women’s team
Republicans in Virginia have generated about $13 million ahead of Election Day. Democrats are...
Republicans outraising Democrats ahead of Virginia fall elections
Crews say at car is underwater in this picture at Magnolia and Rady streets in Richmond.
Richmond installs high water detection systems