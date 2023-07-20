Grocery store worker seeks help finding his wedding ring after he may have accidentally bagged it

MEDFORD, Mass. (WBZ) – A Massachusetts grocery store worker is worried he inadvertently bagged a priceless item: his wedding ring, which has been on his finger for over two decades.

Martin Rivera said he now feels funny with his ring finger bare for the first time in almost 24 years.

“It’s not as tight; if it was tighter I’d have that ring there,” he said. “I don’t have that, though.”

The somewhat roomy ring seems to have slipped off in the air-conditioned Wegmans as Rivera was ringing up groceries at work on Tuesday.

“Yesterday was kind of busy too, constant customers coming in and out,” he said. “I have no idea which customer it was or whose bag I was in. Somehow I’m sure it slipped off my finger.”

It’s possible a customer may have gone home with more than what was on their shopping list sometime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Rivera’s wife Karen has the same ring design, and neighbors north of Boston have been sharing the photo of her ring all over social media.

The couple has hope, thanks to the encouragement from all of the strangers who want to help them find the missing ring.

With their August anniversary coming up, the couples’ fingers are crossed that the ring might turn up in someone’s recycle bin or reusable bag.

“You know you take your groceries out and once they’re done you don’t look for anything else you just fold the bag up and put it away,” Rivera said. “I’m hoping that’s what happened.”

