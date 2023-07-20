Family wants answers after they say loved one overdosed at Riverside Regional Jail

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An internal investigation is underway at Riverside Regional Jail into what led to an inmate’s death.

A family reached out to 12 On Your Side, saying they’ve been pushing for answers about what happened, but they’re being kept in the dark.

“Everybody has family that loves and cares about them, they go to jail because they have to do their time, yes fine, but they should be safe in there,” said Nikki Morse.

Antoine Morse’s family is going through some of the toughest days of their life as they feel like they don’t have any closure.

Without giving a cause of death, the ER doctor told them Antoine and his cellmate were found unresponsive, and Antoine did not survive.

The family believes drugs were involved and that they were brought in by workers of the jail.

“Regardless of what kind of drug it is, the jail is supposed to keep them while they serve their time; the guards are supposed to make sure everybody’s safe,” Nikki Morse said.

Nikki Morse said her husband Antoine was serving a 15-day sentence, but three days after reporting to jail, he was dead.

“Guards who are supposed to be the guardians, the gatekeepers, are bringing it to them to make a profit off of them,” Nikki Morse said. “That’s not right. That has to stop.”

On Your Side Investigators found three years ago, the former jail superintendent resigned over poor conditions, and in 2017 two inmates died, which led to a three-year probation period for the jail.

That same year, a corrections officer was charged with 12 felonies for delivering contraband to prisoners.

As for this investigation, a statement from Riverside Regional Jail said:

“There are pending internal and criminal investigations into the matter believed at this time to be limited to three inmates, one of whom was found unresponsive on Monday and was unable to be revived despite the prompt efforts from jail staff and medical personnel. The cause of death is unknown and is part of the ongoing investigation. Given pending investigations, no further comment will be provided at this time.”

“We just need answers, we need accountability, we need somebody penalized for this because we don’t want the next family to stand here and go through this,” Nikki Morse said.

NBC12 couldn’t confirm if there were any overdoses or if drugs were involved. The Board of Local and Regional Jails provided this following statement:

The Board of Local and Regional Jails received proper and timely notice from Riverside Regional Jail regarding the death of one inmate on July 17, 2023. The Board has initiated an investigation into the matter. In accordance with our policy and practice, the Board does not make public comment regarding ongoing investigations.

Morse’s family says they are told the autopsy and cause of death won’t be released for another 12 weeks.

