Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Nash County tornado damage
Nash County says at least 89 structures damaged in EF-3 tornado
Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards has been with Richmond Police for over 20 years.
RPD names Edwards as police chief
Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people hours ahead of first game in Women’s World Cup
RPD names Edwards as police chief
Standing with his colleague attorney Steven Levin, center, and former Northwestern athletes,...
Northwestern hazing scandal included multiple sports, men and women, attorneys say