Edwards to provide crime update after being named permanent chief

Rick Edwards was officially named the city's permanent chief after serving as interim chief for nine months.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Department’s new police chief Rick Edwards will give a mid-year crime briefing after officially stepping into his new role on Wednesday.

This comes one day after Edwards was officially named the new chief after serving as acting chief for nine months.

The briefing will look at crime in Richmond during the first half of the year, Operation Safe Summer, and traffic enforcement.

At the last crime briefing in April, Edwards said there was a drop in violent crime by seven percent and a rise in property crime by three percent.

Murder was also up 31 percent, with the city recording 22 murders.

