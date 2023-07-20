Edwards to provide crime update after being named permanent chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police Department’s new police chief Rick Edwards will give a mid-year crime briefing after officially stepping into his new role on Wednesday.

WATCH LIVE AT 11 A.M.:

This comes one day after Edwards was officially named the new chief after serving as acting chief for nine months.

The briefing will look at crime in Richmond during the first half of the year, Operation Safe Summer, and traffic enforcement.

At the last crime briefing in April, Edwards said there was a drop in violent crime by seven percent and a rise in property crime by three percent.

Murder was also up 31 percent, with the city recording 22 murders.

