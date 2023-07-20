Your Money with Carlson Financial
Allen & Allen recognizes 2023 ‘Hometown Heroes’

This is the 14th anniversary of the Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes Award.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm Allen & Allen announced the recipients of its annual Hometown Heroes Awards this week.

The awards recognize people through the communities of Richmond, Charlottesville, and Fredericksburg for their dedication to service to others.

“Each year at the Allen Law Firm, we look forward to connecting with and spotlighting local heroes who, like us, are committed to carrying out their work in service to others,” said Edward Allen, president of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. “We are committed to protecting the injured and carrying out our work in service to others, and it’s clear that each of these selections truly embody those values.”

This is the 14th year for the awards program.

The 2023 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes include:

Richmond

  • Karen O’Brien - CARITAS
  • Stephan Hicks - My Brother’s Keeper
  • Patrice  Shelton - Hillside Court Partnership
  • Don Koonce - Habitat for Humanity - Goochland
  • Joanne  Sherman - Joyful Voices Choir
  • Maurice Lambert - RVA Bulldogs
  • Timika Cousins - The Faces Behind a Purpose for You
  • Tom Bannard - VCU Rams in Recovery
  • Vanessa Crawford - Petersburg Sherriff & TRIAD
  • Charles  Barker - Built 1,200 Desks during COVID
  • Raphael Seligmann - Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center

Charlottesville

  • Natalie  Jenkins - Finally Home Haven
  • Linda & David Jackson - Easter Egg Hunt for Visually Impaired Children
  • Karen Coppage - Madison Day
  • Latara Ragland - Families Helping Families
  • Charles Alexander – Member of the Charlottesville 12 and Edu-trainer

Fredericksburg

  • Jason Tickle - Habitat for Humanity - Caroline County
  • Leslie Leahy - The Ceili Leahy Day of Service
  • Ronnie Mongold - Young Life

Click/tap here to learn more about Allen & Allen’s Hometown Heroes Award winners.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

