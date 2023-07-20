Allen & Allen recognizes 2023 ‘Hometown Heroes’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The law firm Allen & Allen announced the recipients of its annual Hometown Heroes Awards this week.

The awards recognize people through the communities of Richmond, Charlottesville, and Fredericksburg for their dedication to service to others.

“Each year at the Allen Law Firm, we look forward to connecting with and spotlighting local heroes who, like us, are committed to carrying out their work in service to others,” said Edward Allen, president of Allen, Allen, Allen & Allen. “We are committed to protecting the injured and carrying out our work in service to others, and it’s clear that each of these selections truly embody those values.”

This is the 14th year for the awards program.

The 2023 Allen & Allen Hometown Heroes include:

Richmond

Karen O’Brien - CARITAS

Stephan Hicks - My Brother’s Keeper

Patrice Shelton - Hillside Court Partnership

Don Koonce - Habitat for Humanity - Goochland

Joanne Sherman - Joyful Voices Choir

Maurice Lambert - RVA Bulldogs

Timika Cousins - The Faces Behind a Purpose for You

Tom Bannard - VCU Rams in Recovery

Vanessa Crawford - Petersburg Sherriff & TRIAD

Charles Barker - Built 1,200 Desks during COVID

Raphael Seligmann - Latinos in Virginia Empowerment Center

Charlottesville

Natalie Jenkins - Finally Home Haven

Linda & David Jackson - Easter Egg Hunt for Visually Impaired Children

Karen Coppage - Madison Day

Latara Ragland - Families Helping Families

Charles Alexander – Member of the Charlottesville 12 and Edu-trainer

Fredericksburg

Jason Tickle - Habitat for Humanity - Caroline County

Leslie Leahy - The Ceili Leahy Day of Service

Ronnie Mongold - Young Life

