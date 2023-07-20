Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $100,000 jackpot

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two ticket holders in Virginia won big after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing!

Virginia Lottery says the $100,000 tickets were purchased in the Hampton Roads area:

  • Harris Teeter, 1216 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake, and
  • 7-Eleven, 5664 Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

A player in California won Wednesday night’s $1 billion jackpot. The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24, and the Powerball number was 24.

Virginia Lottery says the Powerball jackpot run that began in April generated more than $22 million in profit for K-12 education in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

