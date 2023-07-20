Your Money with Carlson Financial
18-year-old found shot to death in Prince George

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Prince George early Thursday morning.

At 2:37 a.m., officers responded to Blair Court for the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Rashad James, of Dinwiddie County, shot to death in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

