18-year-old found shot to death in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Prince George early Thursday morning.

At 2:37 a.m., officers responded to Blair Court for the report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found Rashad James, of Dinwiddie County, shot to death in the roadway.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.