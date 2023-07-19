Your Money with Carlson Financial
Why you may be seeing more shiny, green beetles this year

By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’ve been outside lately, you may have noticed a shiny, green bug flying around.

They’re called ‘Green June Beetles’, and at one point were worshipped in Egypt.

Many people have reported seeing more of them this year, and a research associate with Roanoke College’s environmental studies department explained there are a couple reasons behind the increase.

This year’s warmer winter, fewer predators hunting the beetles or even just the valley’s abundance of green space could be why we’re seeing more of these insects.

”If you don’t see them as creepy or harmful, I think you can appreciate them,” Michael Wise said. “When you see them flying, just think it’s such a big bulky beetle that’s able to fly around. They’re bigger than bumblebees and yet they’re still able to fly around very gracefully.”

These metallic-looking bugs are not harmful to humans. Their mating season is winding down, so there will be fewer flying around in the coming months.

