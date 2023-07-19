Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Humid with showers and thunderstorms

Showers and a thunderstorm possible this morning, a strong to severe storm possible this afternoon
NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is our best chance for showers and storms this week, lower rain chances Thursday and Friday. Cooler, dry and less humid this weekend!

Wednesday: Muggy. Morning showers and a storm possible. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Low-end threat for a strong to severe storm with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Thursday: Early morning showers and patchy fog possible. Partly sunny with a few showers and storms possible late in the day. Lows in the low 70s, highs near 90°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Less humid and partly sunny. Low chance for a late-day shower or storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the mid and upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-60s, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance of a spotty shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 10%)

