Watch Live: 12News Today

Here the News to Know for Wednesday, July 19
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:

  • Showers and storms are moving through the area this morning. Full forecast >
  • The Virginia Department of Education released new guidance on the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students.
  • A man was arrested in Chesterfield for the murder of his father three months ago in North Carolina.
  • The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. The nation’s other big lottery game — Powerball — also went without a winner earlier this week. Its jackpot now stands at an estimated $1 billion.

Today’s top stories and additional breaking news can be viewed in the live player at the top of this story or HERE through 7 a.m. each weekday. You can also watch additional updates at 9 a.m. during 12News Now.

