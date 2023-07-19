Watch Live: 12News Today
Here the News to Know for Wednesday, July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines to start your day:
- Showers and storms are moving through the area this morning. Full forecast >
- The Virginia Department of Education released new guidance on the treatment of transgender and nonbinary students.
- A man was arrested in Chesterfield for the murder of his father three months ago in North Carolina.
- The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to an estimated $720 million after no winning ticket was sold — again. The nation’s other big lottery game — Powerball — also went without a winner earlier this week. Its jackpot now stands at an estimated $1 billion.
