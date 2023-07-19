Virginia State, Norfolk State alumni to face off in baseball game fundraiser

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A classic rivalry is coming to the ballpark as alumni from Norfolk State University and Virginia State University’s baseball teams face off this summer.

The NSU Spartans and the VSU Trojans will go head to head in the inaugural “Battle For the Real Big State Charity Game” on Aug. 26 at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

The showdown comes a week before the two HBCUs play each other in the Labor Day Classic football game on Sept. 2.

All proceeds from the game will benefit both athletic programs, with the winner taking the majority. University officials and organizers hope the game will become a tradition that will bring both communities together.

The game will start at 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Tickets are currently $10 for adults, $5 for children between 11 and 17 years old, and free for children 10 years old and younger. The first 50 students from each university will also get in for free with a valid student ID.

To learn more, purchase tickets or donate to the schools’ athletic programs, click here.

