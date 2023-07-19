Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Virginia State, Norfolk State alumni to face off in baseball game fundraiser

The Spartans and Trojans will compete at Shepherd Stadium in August
All proceeds from the game will benefit both athletic programs, with the winner taking the...
All proceeds from the game will benefit both athletic programs, with the winner taking the majority of the money raised.(Source: Tri-Cities Baseball/Facebook)
By Oliver Sabo
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A classic rivalry is coming to the ballpark as alumni from Norfolk State University and Virginia State University’s baseball teams face off this summer.

The NSU Spartans and the VSU Trojans will go head to head in the inaugural “Battle For the Real Big State Charity Game” on Aug. 26 at Shepherd Stadium in Colonial Heights.

The showdown comes a week before the two HBCUs play each other in the Labor Day Classic football game on Sept. 2.

All proceeds from the game will benefit both athletic programs, with the winner taking the majority. University officials and organizers hope the game will become a tradition that will bring both communities together.

The game will start at 1 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Tickets are currently $10 for adults, $5 for children between 11 and 17 years old, and free for children 10 years old and younger. The first 50 students from each university will also get in for free with a valid student ID.

To learn more, purchase tickets or donate to the schools’ athletic programs, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Mcdonald's at 1800 E Broad St for the report of a shooting
Police find blood, broken glass after shooting in McDonald’s
Breeze Airways
Breeze Airways now offering one-way flights starting at $39 from RIC
Police blocked access to Point Hollow Drive during their investigation in 2021.
Judge: Man not guilty by reason of insanity in mother’s 2021 death
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Bear removed from tree in downtown Roanoke... 7.17.23
Bear removed from downtown Roanoke tree is euthanized

Latest News

Piedmont Medical Reserve Corps Events - Details: VAMRC.ORG
Roots natural kitchen is fast - casual dining serving natural foods
Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America
The RVA Duck race returns to Brown's Island in August 2023.
RVA Duck Race returning to Brown’s Island this summer