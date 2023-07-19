Your Money with Carlson Financial
Virginia airports get federal funding for projects

By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ/Warner & Kaine Release) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) have announced $44,606,006 in federal funding for Virginia airports.

Funds were made available through the Federal Aviation Administration’s FY 2023 Airport Improvement Program (AIP), which funds airport infrastructure projects such as runways, taxiways, airport signage, airport lighting, and airport markings.

“Local airports are crucial for travel to, from, and throughout Virginia,” the senators said. “We’re glad to see this funding continue to support investments at airports across the Commonwealth that will improve safety and efficiency for travelers.”

The funding is distributed as follows:

  • $4,000,000 for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field to construct, improve, or extend its safety area.
  • $300,000 for Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport to update the Airport Master Plan.
  • $13,670,853 for Norfolk International for runway rehabilitation.
  • $7,572,150 for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport for runway rehabilitation.
  • $7,384,892 for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to reconstruct a runway and rehabilitate runway lighting.
  • $5,553,842 for Richmond International Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing runway.
  • $4,718,069 for Blue Ridge Airport to shift or reconfigure an existing taxiway and extend its runway.
  • $658,200 for Richmond Executive Airport/Chesterfield County to extend its runway.
  • $423,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport to rehabilitate runway lighting.
  • $325,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport to conduct an airport-related environmental assessment.

