Sports Backers launches ‘Reveal Week’ to showcase race swag

Sports Backers has kicked off “Reveal Week” to showcase swag for the November races.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers has kicked off “Reveal Week” to showcase swag for the Allianz Partners Richmond Marathon, CarMax Richmond Half Marathon, and VCU Health Richmond 8k.

“Pastels for the win!” Sports Backers said in an Instagram post to reveal the shirt designs.

Additional race swag is expected to be released throughout the week.

Click/tap here to sign up for any of the races, which are Saturday, Nov. 11.

