RPS superintendent recommends school board reject new VDOE policies

By Madison McNamee
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -School divisions across the commonwealth are trying to navigate the new policies from the Virginia Department of Education.

Just one day after those policies were released, Richmond Public Schools superintendent Jason Kamras recommended that the board maintain the current policies.

“At the heart of our policy is ensuring the privacy and the dignity and respect of all students,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said about the policies he and his administration are backing.

These new guidelines say transgender students have to use restrooms and locker rooms of their biological sex unless required by federal law. Teachers must refer to students by the name and pronouns in their official records unless a parent says and signs off otherwise.

“We also know that the most successful outcomes are when the entire family is engaged first,” Youngkin said.

Those policies may not show up in Richmond Public Schools, though.

On Wednesday, July 19, Superintendent Jason Kamras tweeted: “At RPS, our motto is to teach with love. That means embracing and protecting our students for exactly who they are. So, I will recommend to the board that we maintain our current policies on transgender students.”

A school board member tells NBC12 almost a year ago, the school board voted 8-1 not to establish these policies if they were to be implemented.

“I anticipate that most or at least a majority of the school districts here in central Virginia will adopt the policy. I know that there will always be a couple outliers. Richmond, we are obviously an outlier in that respect,” 4th district school board member Jonathan Young said.

He says the schools have to follow the VDOE recommendation technically, but he does not anticipate a punishment.

“I think to be real blunt with you, that if you are a stakeholder in Richmond public schools, a parent or student or teacher, I don’t anticipate any change whatsoever,” Young said.

Young was the school board member who voted to go forward with the policies. He expects one of the other members will introduce a motion about the policies at the next board meeting in August.

“Even when I disagree with the superintendent, or my colleagues, I know, at their heart, that they want the same thing that I want, which is to treat every one of our children like an individual, Young said.

The other eight board members were unavailable or did not respond to an interview.

Chesterfield and Henrico schools did not respond about their policies moving forward.

A spokesperson for Hanover said in a statement: We will review the updated VDOE model policy in conjunction with our School Board to determine what, if any, modifications may be needed.

