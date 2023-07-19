RPD names Edwards as police chief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards has officially been named the city’s permanent police chief.

“After numerous interviews, community surveys, and conversations with partners and stakeholders, Rick stood out among all the applicants,” said Lincoln Saunders, the City of Richmond’s Chief Administrative Officer. “He brings decades of experience to this role and has a solid reputation throughout the region. We are excited about his leadership and his commitment to further improving our community.”

Edwards was thrust into the spotlight at the end of October after then-Police Chief Gerald Smith quit partly over the controversy about an alleged 4th of July mass shooting, which he claimed was thwarted by his department.

Since then, Edwards has worked to improve morale through pay and other ways. He also wants to focus on officer well-being, especially after a summer of unrest in 2020.

“I am honored to be selected as the new police chief for The City of Richmond,” Rick Edwards said. “Our goal will be to continue to make the city a safe place for our residents and visitors. I am committed to leading an efficient, well-managed department that is rooted in service to the Richmond community.”

Edwards has been with Richmond Police for nearly 24 years.

He will be sworn in on Monday, July 24, at 3:00 p.m.

