One stop ‘help center’ opens in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -On Wednesday in Petersburg, Molina Health Care of Virginia launched a new medical resource center with help from the government and community.

The aim is to help underserved communities, and it’s more than just medical help. The center offers men’s clothing, books for education, and telemedicine options.

This center is just one of the initiatives in the $500,000 investment Molina Health has put into the city.

Molina Health Care of Virginia plan president Darrin Johnson said this center is critical because research shows Petersburg is ranked low regarding health outcomes and life expectancy.

“We did listening sessions throughout Petersburg, and what we tried to do was to match some of the unmet needs that we heard about in our session,” said Johnson. “And we’re very proud that this partnership is also the catalyst from Governor Youngkin’s partnership for Petersburg, and so those two efforts combined is what made this center possible.”

The center will be ready and open to the public by September.

