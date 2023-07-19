MAYOR: No loss of life from Dortches tornado

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities say they are in the early stages of surveying damage from a tornado that hit Nash County this afternoon.

The National Weather Service says the tornado hit the Dortches and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses. A tornado warning was issued at 12:31 p.m. for Nash County.

“I never want to see another one like it again, because It went from sunshine to pitch black, and this storm lasted probably less than a minute - and you can see what it’s done,” said Dortches Mayor Jackie Vick. “It’s devastation, but the main thing as far as we’ve heard so far, there’s not been any loss of life, some bumps and scrapes and that type thing, but no loss of life, so the rest of it we can deal with.”

Sheriff Keith Stone says so far there are no reports of any major injuries.

Nash County tornado damage (NBC)

Interstate 95 was closed in both directions near Dortches, or just northeast of Rocky Mount after the tornado brought trees down across all of the highway’s lanes.

The interstate reopened shortly after 3:00 p.m. to all traffic.

The back end of the Pfizer plant on North Wesleyan Boulevard was heavily damaged by the storm. A large section of the plant’s warehouse was destroyed. Sheriff Stone said there were reports of 50,000 pallets of medicine that have been damaged.

Nash County tornado damage (NBC)

The back of the plant received major damage. (NBC)

I95 was closed in both directions Wednesday due to trees that were brought down by a tornado. The road reopened shortly after 3 pm. (NCDOT)

Trees brought down by a tornado block all lanes in both directions of I95 near Dortches in Nash County. (Nash County SO)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.