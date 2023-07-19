Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
RVA Duck Race
Partners

Kaine introduces legislation to address teacher shortage

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is proposing legislation to address the shortage of teachers and principals, especially in rural communities.

It’s called the PREP Act, short for Preparing and Retaining Education Professionals.

He says the legislation would help expand teacher training programs and boost diversity in the teacher workforce.

One of the strategies, he said, would focus on teacher’s aides.

“For many reasons, sometimes they haven’t had the time, sometimes they haven’t had the resources, they have not been able to complete the educational credentials to enable them to be full classroom teachers,” Kaine said during a teleconference with reporters Wednesday afternoon. “Why not go to this group of people who are already demonstrating they know how to do the job and help them get the credentials they need.”

Kaine introduced the legislation with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine).

He said they hope to have it added to workforce or education bills that will be considered later this year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell
Police unable to verify parts of Carlee Russell’s account from her disappearance
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean defends music video for ‘Try That in a Small Town’ after CMT pulls it
Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards has been with Richmond Police for over 20 years.
RPD names Edwards as police chief
Nash County tornado damage
Nash County says at least 89 structures damaged in EF-3 tornado
Now, the city has a new achievement: Burger Capital of America.
Richmond named best burger city in America

Latest News

Watch NBC12 News live every morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.
Watch Live: 12News Today
Edwards to provide crime update after being named permanent chief
RPD names Edwards as police chief
Acting Police Chief Rick Edwards has been with Richmond Police for over 20 years.
RPD names Edwards as police chief
Nash County tornado damage
Nash County says at least 89 structures damaged in EF-3 tornado