Comcast working to accelerate internet access in public housing

The program will train people in those communities to help others access the Internet, use...
The program will train people in those communities to help others access the Internet, use devices and acquire digital skills.(Live 5)
By Henry Graff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, Comcast is trying to bridge the digital divide in underserved areas.

The internet provider is partnering with the local non-profit Purple Zone to launch a Digital Navigator program in the big six public housing communities.

The program will train people in those communities to help others access the Internet, use devices and acquire digital skills. You can also qualify for free internet.

“We know that solving the digital divide has so much benefit to our communities, not just to the home but to the broader community. It’s improving and solving the homework gap. It drives entrepreneurship and small business creation,” said Misty Allen, Vice President of Government & Regulatory Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast’s Beltway Region.

There are several information sessions:

  • July 19 (3:30-6 p.m.): Richmond Digital Navigators ACP Event – Mosby Court Apartment Homes, 1543 Coalter St Richmond, VA  
  • August 13 (3:30-6 p.m.): Richmond Digital Navigators ACP Event – Whitcomb Court Apartment Homes, 2302 Carmine St, Richmond, VA 23223
  • August 23 (3:30-6 p.m.): Richmond Digital Navigators ACP Event – Fairfield Court Apartment Homes, 2101 N 23rd St, Richmond, VA 23223

